Home Expressions Lisette Sheer Pinch Pleat Set of 2 Curtain Panel, One Size , White

Designed to create a stunningly fresh look in your room, these curtain panels are a must-have for any home. These curtains can be hung two ways. You can hang using clip rings on the pleats and hanging on a rod. You can also use a traverse curtain rod with pin hooks and hang on the back of the pinch pleat.Gently filters lightBuckram in 4" header adds crispness and support to the fabricIncludes 7 pleats per panelMeasurement stated is combined width of both panelsSold as a 2-packCustomer may receive this product in Liz Claiborne or Home Expressions packaging.# Pieces In Set: 2Number of Panels: 2Included: 1 Panel(s)Top Construction: Pinch PleatTop Opening: 2 In Back TabsFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenLining: UnlinedLight Filtration: SheerCare: Tumble Dry, Machine WashCurtain Length: 95 InchCurtain Width: 25 InchDecor Styles: Traditional, ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported