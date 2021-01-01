Isabel Marant Lisgo Double-Breasted Plaid Jacket

Evoking an 80s-inspired aesthetic with a menswear twist, this topper has padded shoulders and a slightly boxy, double-breasted silhouette. It is crafted of a blend of linen and silk and features a timeless plaid motif. V-neck Long sleeves with button cuffs Double-breasted button front Waist flap pockets Back vent Linen/silk/viscose Lining: Cotton/cupro Dry clean Made in Portugal SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Anyone looking for a laid-back blend of bohemian and Parisian-chic knows to turn to Isabel Marant. Since 1994, her namesake label has been the go-to for textured knitwear, flowing dresses and Western-inspired accessories. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Isabel Marant > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Isabel Marant. Color: Faded Night. Size: 6.