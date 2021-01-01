From lissencephaly awareness usa american flag brain di

Lissencephaly Awareness USA American Flag Brain Disease Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Great design related to Lissencephaly Awareness support, Lissencephaly Awareness Brain Disease, Lissencephaly Awareness Cousin, Lissencephaly Awareness Sister, Lissencephaly Awareness Mother, Brain Disease awareness, USA American Flag disorder, Lissence For a Lissencephaly Awareness wife, Lissencephaly Awareness husband, Lissencephaly Awareness cousin, Lissencephaly Awareness niece, Lissencephaly Awareness nephew, Lissencephaly Awareness boy, or Lissencephaly Awareness girl. Celebrate Lissencephaly Awaren 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com