FIRESIDE by Dearfoams Lith Microwool and Genuine Shearling Moc Toe Clog

Walk in comfort in the FIRESIDE by Dearfoams Lith Microwool and Genuine Shearling Moc. Water-resistant and moisture-wicking technology keep your feet warm and dry all-day with super-soft cushioning that cradles your feet. Slip on style with round moc-toe clog silhouette. Herringbone or microwool upper with suede trim detail. Australian sheepskin footbed with natural fleece knit lining. Moisture wicking and regulates temperature for ultimate comfort. Synthetic, increased density indoor/outdoor outsole. Dyed, real fur from lamb originated from Australia. Branding on heel. Wool upper. Manmade sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.