Spornette Little Wonder Brush #111 Womens Spornette Brushes Combs & Piks

Spornette's Little Wonder Boar & Tourmaline Brush #111 is the ultimate teasing brush. This brush works best when volumizing teasing or back brushing short hair lengths and styles. It is a small teasing brush made of nylon and boar bristles and works best when used to tease back brush and volumize short hair. The pointed handle makes it easy to section hair while styling.