A modern take on your favorite style, these quick-drying shorts have a lean fit plus pockets to stash your phone, cash and key. 7" inseam; 18" leg opening; 11 1/2" front rise; 13 1/2" back rise (size Medium) Pull-on style Side drop-in pockets; waist pocket Smooth flatlock seaming designed to not rub or irritate Moisture-wicking fabric dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable 88% polyester, 12% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing