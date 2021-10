DescriptionThe name says it all. Our Live-In Hoodie in Skyway Dip Dye is cut for a classic fit from super-soft 100% cotton with raglan sleeves, drawcord hood, and ribbed trim.Product DetailsBody Length: 25", Chest: 40.25", Sleeve Length: 29" Model Height 5’8"Model wearing size SMMeasurements based on size SMFit & CareContent: 100% CottonMachine wash cold with like colorsDo not bleachTumble dry low or hang to dry