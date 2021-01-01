From maidenform
Live in Luxe Extra Coverage Strapless Bra
The bra you will never want to be without! Our Maidenform Smooth Luxe bra collection redefines comfort with superior smooth microfiber & unparalleled support!, Style Number: 9472 Your new go-to strapless bra no matter what your outfit calls for, Seamless, foam-lined demi cups with cushioned underwire, Stay There Power silicone band helps keep the bra in place, Reinforced side boning for additional anchored support, Fully adjustable stretch straps included for a myriad of looks, 3 column, 2 row hook and eye back closure, Sleek, stretch microfiber AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,SmallBustedEdited,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Silicone,Spandex,NotMaternity,Prom,Underwire,Contour,Demi,T-Shirt Bra,Lined,Seamless,Convertible Straps,Fully Adjustable Straps,Halter,Strapless,Boning,Bra