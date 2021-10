Live Joyously, a scent for women, begins by bringing about joy in the form of a pink and purple gradient bottle that makes you want to smile. Once you open the perfume, your nose will enjoy fresh, earthy scents that remind you of spring and summer afternoons reading in the park or picnicking with a loved one. The happy fragrance may include only a small handful of scents, but that\'s part of what creates the feminine aroma that you can wear all day.