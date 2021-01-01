JBL Live PRO+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Up to 28H of Battery, Microphones, Wireless Charging, Hey Google and Amazon Alexa, iOS and Android Compatible (Pink)

JBL SIGNATURE SOUND: These wireless earphones provide the best audio solution for any device, Live Pro+ TWS headphones are small but powerful, with 11mm dynamic drivers for extraordinary JBL Signature Sound all day, every day. ADAPTIVE NOISE CANCELLING: Zero distractions when it's time to focus on your studies or get your groove on from these Bluetooth earbuds. And if you want to hear the world around you without removing your headphones, Smart Ambient sharpens the sounds of your surroundings. CLEAR MICROPHONE: The Live Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds feature 3-mic technology, so you get perfect call quality. A feedback mic ensures wind suppression and environmental noise reduction, dual beamforming mics to capture your voice with crystal clarity. UP TO 28H OF BATTERY LIFE AND WIRELESS CHARGING: These Bluetooth earphones feature to 7 hours of playback plus 21 in the case and JBL Live Pro+ TWS Speed Charge means your audio stays with you all day long. Power up super easily on the go with JBL Live Pro+ TWS Speed Charge and Qi-compatible wireless charging HANDS-FREE HEY GOOGLE AND AMAZON ALEXA*: Stay connected to your digital world wherever you go. Activate your preferred Voice Assistant just by using your voice. You can even talk to Hey Google to control your headphones. Voice prompts are available in multiple languages.