This intermittent fasting design is perfect for fitness fanatics that love to fast and eat OMAD on their weight loss journey. An intermittent fasting design featuring the quote Live Your Life As IF (the "IF" stands for Intermittent Fasting) with a cool distressed effect. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.