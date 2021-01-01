Lenovo LivePods LP1 Flagship Premium Edition True Wireless Earbuds BT 5.0 Headphones TWS Stereo Earphones with Dual Diaphragms Dual Hosts IPX4.

Comes with dual diaphragmsand fine paint process Equipped with dual headphone diaphragmand 10mmloundspeaker unit improving the effect Comes with a long battery life without trouble about frequent charging BT5.0 technology, low latency and low power consumption Dual hosts, no distinction between primary and secondary Smart touch control, compact and light weightboth well fit ear canal without burden IPX4 Waterproof, well withstanding sweat, rainand dust Specifications Product name Lenovo LP1Ultimate Edition Waterproof level IPX4 BT versionBT5.0 Compatible systemAndroid/iOS/Tablet Frequency Response 20-20000Hz Communicationdistance 10m(Without obstacles) Battery Capacity(mAh) Unilateral headphones * 40mAh, rechargeable warehouse * 300mAh Charging port Type-C Product size/weight(Charging case plus earphones) 61*46*21mm/37g Note Except for manual connection for the first time, just open the lid when connecting again(On the premise that the phone has a headset pairing record) Please use t