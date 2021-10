Easygoing yet fashion-forward, these jeans have excellent stretch and recovery with a frayed hi low flare hem to show off your cutest shoes. DETAILS:26" InseamMid Rise9-1/4" Front rise; 17-1/2" Leg opening for size 4Set-in waistband with belt loops5-Pocket styling detailsHi Low fray hemZip-fly and single logo button closureModel is 5'9" wearing a size 4Style #: LM7694F92Composition: 63.6% Cotton, 18.4% Rayon, 16.9% Polyester, 1.1% Lycra