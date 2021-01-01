From chance

Chance Living Outdoor Basketball (28.5''), Women's, Red

$29.99
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

FEATURES: Official size and weight available for Men, Women and Kids For Outdoor play Premium rubber material provides a cushioned touch and durability Aggressive pebble pattern and deep channels offers the ultimate grip and control BASKETBALL SIZING CHART: 29.5" (size 7) ball suitable for men and boys 12 and older 28.5” (size 6) ball suitable for women and girls 9 and older and boys ages 9-12 27.5” (size 5) ball suitable for ages 9 and under Note: The above ranges are not standard across all leagues. Be sure to check with your local league to ensure applicable sizing.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com