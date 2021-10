What it is: A styling cream that smoothes, conditions and eliminates frizz by blocking humidity without weighing hair down. Who it's for: Ideal for those with wavy (2A, 2B, 2C) or tight (3A, 3B, 3C) hair. What it does: Powered by the brand's patented healthy hair molecule OFPMA, the No Frizz System weightlessly blocks humidity, smoothes hair texture so that strands are polished and frictionless and nourishes and conditions, leaving hair feeling