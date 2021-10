What it is: A formula that delivers styling and treatment benefits in one easy step for smoothness, volume, conditioning, strength and polish. Who it's for: Ideal for those with wavy (2C), tight (3A, 3B, 3C) hair. What it does: It's Living proof's only product powered by both its Healthy Hair Molecule OFPMA and its Thickening Molecule PBAE. PBAE deposits microscopic dots between strands so hair looks and feels fuller, while OFPMA smoothes and