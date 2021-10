Pai Skincare Living Water Re-Balance Purifying Tonic

WHAT IT IS Re-Balance Purifying Tonic, a living legend. Paraben free. 1.69 oz. Made in UK. WHO IT'S FOR Sensitive skin. HOW TO USE IT Close your eyes and spritz over face and neck after cleansing. INGREDIENTS Aqua (Water), Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Water* (Rosemary Floral Water), Oryza Sativa Bran Water (Rice Plant Water), Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Water* (Geranium Floral Water), Lactobacillus Ferment, Glycerin (Organically Derived Vegetable Glycerine), Polylysine, Sodium Hydroxide Limonene (Naturally Occurring In Essential Oils) 100% Natural. *Organic Ingredient. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Pai Skincare > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Pai Skincare.