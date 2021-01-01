The LIVVY CONVERTIBLE lace-up is part of the SW Sneaker Capsule Collection a range of effortless silhouettes designed to inspire you to be ready for anything. This ethos is encapsulated in its innovative construction which features a foldable back counter that allows it to be worn two ways: As a low-top sneaker with the back left unfolded and as a slip-on mule with the back folded. This modern silhouette delivers a polished take on the sport-luxe look and depending on its color it is finished with a gold- or silver-tone SW Star logo hardware on the back counter. Stuart Weitzman Livvy Convertible Sneakers, White Leather, Size: 9.5 Medium