Llama Alpaca Karate Ninja Kickboxing Taekwondo Martial Arts Tote Bag

This Llama Alpaca Karate Ninja Kickboxing Taekwondo Martial Arts design features a woodlands forest animal llama practicing muay thai, kung fu, kickboxing, jiu jitsu and other martial arts. This funny alpaca graphic design features a llama in a karate pose. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.