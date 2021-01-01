Llama Chic - Light Pink Llama Tote Bag

This chic llama has the aesthetic and class of our aspirations. She is confident and bold yet stylish and cool all at the same time. Featured in this design wearing a floral scarf and sporting leopard print sunglasses, set against a light pink background, she's the fashion icon of our wildest llama dreams. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.