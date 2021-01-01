OVERLOVER Lloyd Romper in Yellow. - size XS (also in S) OVERLOVER Lloyd Romper in Yellow. - size XS (also in S) 55% linen 45% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Front button closure with elastic drawstring waist. Breast flap pockets with button closures. Side seam and back slip pockets. Lightweight linen fabric. OVLR-WR1. 21SP02-JUM50-BAL. OVERLOVER highlights the French casual chic with a focus on the jumpsuit for multiple reasons. Besides its functionality, convenience, and immediate statement, it embodies a once masculine worker's outfit having become a gender-neutral item; flattering to all sizes and ages, meant to simplify one's life, while being effortlessly stylish. They've added a few easy-to-wear staples in line with the spirit of the brand to perfectly accent any wardrobe. OVERLOVER creates an ideal blend of Paris and California, and of course, all of their pieces are made in L.A.