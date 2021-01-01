An hour spent on the water in the heat of the sun can feel like a day, but the sun protection of the Columbia Lo Drag Long Sleeve Shirt will keep your next fishing trip cool, comfortable, and sailing smoothly. The Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) collection is specifically designed for mobility and protection with the angler in mind. Regular Fit is an easy, lightly relaxed fit for comfortable range of motion. Omni-Wick fabric: â¢ Moisture-wicking fabric moves perspiration away from the skin to dry quickly on the surface. â¢ Four-way stretch for improved range of motion. â¢ Omni-Shade UPF 40 fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). â¢ Durable poly ripstop fabrication. Mesh-lined, vented back yoke actively sheds excess heat. Fishing-loop tab holder at the chest facilitates changing of bait and tackle. Button-down collar is designed to stand for additional sun protection. Button-up placket. Long sleeves with roll-up design. Hook-and-loop flap chest pockets. Shirttail hemline. 100% polyester. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.