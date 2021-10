We simply adore this impressive update on the Chelsea boot from this season's shoe collection from Ganni. They come with oversize elastic side panels, a thick, rubber sole and reinforced toes. Wear them with the Danish design house's signature leopard-print dress for a cool contrast, or with jeans and a sweatshirt for a more urban feel. Heel : 5 cm. Platform : 3 cm. Colour : Noir - 099 Black. Main material : Smooth calfskin. Sole : rubber. Lining : Leather. Closure : Slip-on. Toe shape : Round.