From lockwood montana wild west

Lockwood Montana MT Western Shoot-Out Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Western gunfighter design with turquoise colored lettering and bullet holes. Lockwood, Montana design for American history buffs who love old, historic, wild west America, cowboy towns and lore. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com