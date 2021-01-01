Sanita Lodge Shoe

Whether you're working from home or just need to slip on something comfortable after a long day, Sanita Lodge Slippers are ideal! Featuring 100% natural wool felt and removable arch-supporting suede-lined, cork-latex footbeds, these slippers will keep you supported for hours. No itchy or scratchy materials and no stinky feet, thanks to wool's natural temperature regulating properties. Featuring a toggle for slight fit adjustments, this slipper also has reinforced toe cap and a waterproof natural rubber outsole that goes with you indoors and out. Sanita suggests sizing up for half-sizes. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size EU 43 (US Men's 9, Women's 12), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.