Make your commute stylish and functional with the rich antique leather Frye Logan Backpack with top hook handle and dual padded shoulder straps. Please note you may not receive the Logan Backpack with a metal tag, as Frye is phasing this out of their production. Zip closure with exterior zip and slip pockets. Signature logo embossed detail at front with flat bottom. Lining features interior zip and slip pockets. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 11 1 2 in Depth: 5 1 2 in Height: 17 in Strap Length: 35 1 2 in Strap Drop: 15 1 2 in Weight: 2 lbs 14 oz