With a loose, barrel-like fit that curves out around the knees, these full-length nonstretch jeans exude plenty of retro character. Exclusive retailer 31" inseam; 17" leg opening; 12 1/2" front rise; 14 1/2" back rise (size 29x32) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 70% cotton, 30% Tencel(R) lyocell Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing Machine wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing