Saint Laurent's metallic leather espadrilles will make the perfect addition to your shoe lineup this season. Expertly crafted in Spain, this pair is embossed with the iconic 'YSL' logo and has a rubber sole for grip. Try them with everything from cropped jeans to printed dresses.