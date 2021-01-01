Burberry Large Logo Graphic Silk & Wool Jacquard Square Scarf

An Italian-made silk-wool scarf, jacquard-woven with our Monogram pattern and Burberry lettering. The design is finished with a contrasting logo graphic print and delicate fringing. Mulberry silk/wool Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE 55.12"W x 55.12"L ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1856 by 21-year-old Thomas Burberry, the brand set out with a mission to stylishly protect against British weatherand Burberry's iconic trench coat was born. In the 1920s, its renowned check pattern was introduced as the coat's lining. The heritage brand now offers handbags, beauty and kids ready-to-wear, and under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, the brand continues to evolve and create timelessly classic pieces. Soft Accessories - Burberry Soft Accessorie > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: White Black.