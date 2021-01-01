Saint Laurent Logo Hoodie in White 100% cotton. Made in France. Machine wash. Front kangaroo pocket. Rib knit trim. SLAU-MO33. 464581 YB2PG. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.