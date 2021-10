Saint Laurent - The red and black logo of Saint Laurent's grey sweatshirt pays homage to the house's iconic Rive Gauche collection - the house's founder was the first great Parisian couturier to open his own prêt-à-porter boutique in 1966. Italian crafted from soft cotton-fleeceback jersey, it has a drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket and classic ribbed trims. Style it with faded denims for maximum effect.