Balenciaga Mens Sandals. SKU: 597148 WA9D5 1006. Color: Black. Balenciaga Logo-print Crocodile-effect Leather Slides In Black. Polished croc-embossed leather sandals in black featuring an open round toe, logo printed in white at outer side, grained leather footbed, tonal leather sole with rubber injection at heel, and slip-on style. Please visit the brand website for sizing information.