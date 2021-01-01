DANIELLE GUIZIO Logo Sweatpants in Grey. - size S (also in M) DANIELLE GUIZIO Logo Sweatpants in Grey. - size S (also in M) 50.9% cotton 49.1% poly. Hand wash cold. Elastic waistband and hem. Side seam pockets. Embroidered logo. Fleece fabric. Imported. DGUI-WP16. DGS20I808. Danielle Guizio is a NYC based brand that embodies the modern day trendsetter with relaxed, yet edgy styles of New York?s hip, downtown youth culture. With conceptually fresh and current pieces, attention is focused on fit and fabrication, designed with the consumer?s sense of comfort and confidence in mind