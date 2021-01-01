Marvel Loki Always Watching the Sacred Timeline Tote Bag

Official Marvel Merchandise Marvel Studios Loki Tote Bag; Marvel Loki Series Canvas Tote; Marvel Tote Bags; Loki Time Variance Authority Tote Bag; Marvel Studios Loki Pillow; Marvel Loki Series Throw Pillow; Marvel Home Decor; Loki Time Variance Authority Pillow 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.