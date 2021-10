The Catenassé represents the matelassé of Casadei. The upper is covered in embossed studs that give the effect of a three-dimensional chain, giving life to refined luxury. The Catenassé becomes flamboyant and transforms the crystal rhinestone studs, lighting up your summer evenings. Upper: Leather Lining: Leather Sole: Synthetic Heel Height: 12 cm Heel Type: Block Insole: Leather Toe Style: Rounded