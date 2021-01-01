Bronx and Banco Lola Blanc Feather Jumpsuit in White. - size L (also in XS, S) Bronx and Banco Lola Blanc Feather Jumpsuit in White. - size L (also in XS, S) Self: 100% polySelf 2: 100% ostrich featherLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Dry clean only. Exposed gold-tone back zipper closure. Crystal and pearl embellished waist. Feather trim. Midweight crepe fabric. Neckline to hem measures approx 56 in length17 at the knee and 17 at the leg opening. Imported. BROR-WC6. BB-CAP05-07. Launched in 2009, Bronx and Banco encapsulates a sophisticated, chic and sexy design signature with a playful sensibility that reflects the impeccable style of the label's Founder and Creative Director, Natalie DeBanco. With a strong love of all things sartorial and a rich family history that is immersed within the international fashion industry, Natalie identified a gap in the market for high-end, affordable, classic and chic clothing that would be the best friend of the Australian career girl who can turn her outfits from day to night with the addition of a designer heel. It was in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that this idea turned into a reality and Bronx and Banco was born.