Burberry Mens Crossbody. London Check series. SKU: 8022512. Barcode: 5045620788346. Color: Black. Burberry London Check And Leather Crossbody Bag. Crossbody bag realized in fabric characterized by London Check motif print on the entire surface enriched by smooth leather inserts. Presenting adjustable fabric shoulder strap, slit pocket with magnetic button at the back, zip closure and fabric interior with a patch pocket. Dimension 23.5 x 25.5cm/9.3 x 10in.