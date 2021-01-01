Burberry London Eau De Toilette Cologne for Men, 3.4 oz

London is a city of fashion, history and beauty. Burberry London brings all that London has to feel proud of and more into this absolutely elegant fragrance for men created in the year 2006. London is built of beautiful notes that are carefully chosen to give it the refinement and sophistication that is unique to no other scent. Bergamot, cinnamon, lavender and spicy pepper are amazing at the introduction with soft leather, mimosa and sweet port wine make it romantic and lovable. At the end, when the fragrance settles down, it has a warmth and seductive capacity that allures and captivates with guaiac wood, oak moss, myrrh and tobacco. A great scent for those cool winter days to add warmth and make you feel cozy.