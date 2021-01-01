Wolford London Effect Summer Bodysuit in Black. - size 40/8 (also in 34/2, 36/4, 38/6, 42/10) Wolford London Effect Summer Bodysuit in Black. - size 40/8 (also in 34/2, 36/4, 38/6, 42/10) Front: 63% cotton 37% polyBack: 78% modal 22% elastaneBottom: 71% polyamide 29% elastane. Made in Croatia. Machine wash. Poplin front with partial button closure. Back micromodal jersey. Cut edges on panty. WFOR-WS33. 79191. The company's history, which spans over 60 years, has seen it develop from a business focusing solely on Legwear and Bodywear to an international premium brand with an extensive range of products. With the establishment of the five product groups Legwear, Ready-to-wear, Lingerie, Swimwear and Accessories, Wolford provides all the essentials for your wardrobe: Timeless models with subtle references to the latest trends that perfectly stylise the female silhouette, and fulfill the claim of being both unique and unmistakable.