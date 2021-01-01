London England Vintage Classic City Skyline Cityscape Art Tote Bag

London England United Kingdom. Vintage, classic city design with retro sunset, beautiful skyline, tourist attraction, landmarks and cityscape. Cool skyscraper, urban architecture and building silhouette art merchandise for British people and travelers. Perfect travel gift and souvenir to bring back home when travelling to Great Britain. Get this graphic illustration as a memory of your holiday and vacation to this metropolitan city known for the Big Ben. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.