Discover sophisticated elegance in the Betsy Adam Long Metallic Knit Drape Back Sleeve Gown. Cowl neckline. V-back with center zip closure. Front ruching detail. Drape back elbow-length sleeves. 100% polyester. Dry clean. Made in USA. Measurements: Length: 58 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size.