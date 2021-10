Long Puffer Jacket is an insulated winter jacket from Rains' Thermal category made from a breathable, yet waterproof fabric. Designed with seamless woven chambers, the Long Puffer Jacket features featherless insulation, providing warmth in extreme conditions. The jacket is crafted with stainless steel and durable rubber trimmings, welt pockets, a padded hood and coated in Rains signature matte PU.