Relax in this popular vineyard vines Long Sleeve Garment Dyed Vintage Whale Pocket T-Shirt. This soft washed cotton tee is perfect for a weekend getaway or just hanging out with friends. Ribbed crew neckline. Printed vineyard vines whale graphic on left chest pocket and back. Finished with self cuff sleeves and hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 1 2 in Sleeve Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.