Balenciaga Long Sleeve High Neck Sweater in Yellow 99% polypropylene 1% polyamide. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Heavyweight cable knit fabric. BALF-WK30. 626199-T6165-7041. About the designer: Creative director since 2015, Demna Gvasalia continues Balenciaga’s tradition of extreme experimentation, bringing his uniquely subversive vision to the storied French house. Merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion, and blatantly disregarding industry conventions, Gvasalia reconfigures the label’s archival pieces with signature exaggerated silhouettes, asymmetric cuts, and acid colorways. Androgynous blazers, trench coats, and wool overcoats are cut in oversized shapes, while t-shirts, hoodies, and knitwear feature signature logo graphics.