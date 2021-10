Elevate your style with the BCBGMAXAZRIA Long Sleeve Lace Cocktail Dress. V-neckline. Long sleeves. Fitted waist and full skirt that falls above the knee. Sheer lace sleeves. Ruffle at the hem. 81% polyester, 19% nylon. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 34 in Chest Measurement: 27 in Sleeve Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.