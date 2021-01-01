Saint Laurent Long Sleeve Latex Bodysuit in Black 100% latex. Made in France. Clean using products specifically designed for latex care in order to enhance the longevity and sheen of your garment. Hidden back zip closure. Bikini silhouette. To preserve the quality and beauty of your latex garment we recommend you avoid contact with direct sunlight or UV rays. Store the garment in a dry and dark place, in its original garment bag, avoid oil based products, body creams and perfumes.. For a tight-fitting latex garment, please consider using talcum powder or latex specific products to help with putting it on. Wearing gloves is also recommended to prevent nails scratching your latex garment while dressing. . Please consider wearing gloves and using talcum powder or latex specific products to help with putting latex products on.. SLAU-WS198. 632946Y7B07. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.