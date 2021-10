The Michael Kors Long Sleeve Linen Seersucker Shirt is a comfortable warm weather shirt for those evenings out. Folded collar and long sleeves. Full button up front panel. Shirt tail hemline. 57% linen, 24% viscose, 10% nylon, 9% polyester. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.