NBD Long Sleeve Midi Dress in Taupe. - size L (also in S) NBD Long Sleeve Midi Dress in Taupe. - size L (also in S) 95% viscose 5% elastane. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Twisted bust overlay. Jersey fabric with hem slits. NBDR-WD2462. ACD599 F20. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.