Moncler Long-Sleeve Mixed Media Puffer Jacket

With a drawstring hood and long sleeves, this puffer jacket features side slip pockets. Drawstring hood Zip-front closure Side slip pockets Long sleeves 100% polyamide/nylon Fill: 100% virgin wool Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Named after the Alpine village of Monestier-de-Clermont near Grenoble, France, the luxury outerwear brand began in 1952 with quilted sleeping bags and down jackets created to protect the town's workers from the elements. Today, Moncler's insulated, high-performance gear is supplemented with après-ski styles for women, men and kids, as well as shoes and winter accessories.