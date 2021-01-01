JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Long Sleeve Ruched Midi Dress in Black 88% nylon 12% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Ruched fabric side detail. Hidden back zip closure. JDAF-WD3. 420-1060-ST. About the designer: Jonathan Simkhai launched his eco-responsible essentials collection as an extension of his new lifestyle and design philosophy after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. Jonathan Simkhai Standard encompasses the designer's roots in fine materials coupled with everyday functionality and a commitment to conscious progress. The continuous line of denim and ready-to-wear offers versatile, effortless and minimalist staple items meant to add practicality and timeless pieces to any woman's wardrobe.